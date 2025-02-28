Music Will Announces Benefit Honorees

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music Will, the largest non-profit music education program for schools in the United States, will hold its annual benefit on Wednesday, April 9 in New York at Gotham Hall. This year, Music Will will honor award-winning performing artist, producer, and composer Wyclef Jean, and have just announced award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and producer Sara Bareilles, singer/songwriter and member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame Jackson Browne, and Emmy and Tony award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth. The evening will be Music Directed by Michael Bearden, following his role as Music Director for this year’s Academy Awards. Benefit Co-Chairs are Jonathan Shank (CEO, Terrapin Station Entertainment, a joint venture with Sony Music) and Gregory Hall (Managing Director and Head of U.S. Global Wealth Management, Pimco).

Chenoweth shared, “Music education transforms lives—it provides kids a voice that builds confidence and opens doors to endless possibilities. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful music can be, and I believe every child deserves the chance to experience that. I am beyond excited to be part of this incredible event with Music Will, celebrating their mission to bring music into more classrooms and more young lives. It’s an honor to support such important work!”

“At Music Will, we believe that music is a force for change—a catalyst that opens doors and transforms lives. We’re thrilled to welcome and honor icons like Sara Bareilles, Jackson Browne, Kristin Chenoweth, and Wyclef Jean, whose artistry and commitment inspire our work. Their dedication reinforces our mission to ensure every student, regardless of background, has access to life-changing music programs that ignite creativity, build communities, and unlock potential beyond the classroom. Together, we’re setting the stage for a future where music education continues to empower the next generation,” says Mike Wasserman, CEO of Music Will.

Bareilles is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, producer, activist, and New York Times best-selling author whose accolades to date include two Grammy Awards, three Tony Award nominations, and three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. As a recording artist and songwriter, she has sold more than 3 million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S., and her songs have been streamed more than 3.5 billion times worldwide. She composed music and lyrics for the Tony-nominated musical Waitress on Broadway, stepping into the lead role both on Broadway and in the West End. Other performance credits include Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods (Tony Award nomination), NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live (Emmy Award nomination), and Girls5eva. She is currently at work on a musical theater adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s best-selling novel The Interestings alongside author Sarah Ruhl.

Over the course of more than five decades, Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music. With classic albums including Late For The Sky, The Pretender, Running On Empty and For Everyman, he has exemplified a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion, and personal politics. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jackson has released 15 studio albums and four collections of live performances and has sold more than 22 million albums worldwide. He has regularly threaded activism into his music, raising funds and awareness for social, political, and environmental efforts.

Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer whose career has spanned film, television, voice-over, and stage. She is celebrated for her Tony-nominated performance originating in the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, as well as You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony Award), On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award), and more. Her latest stage project includes the development of The Queen of Versailles musical, reuniting with Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz. Notable screen roles include her Emmy nominated role in Glee, Pushing Daisies (Emmy Award), Schmigadoon!, The West Wing, Bewitched, The Pink Panther, NBC’s Hairspray Live! and Netflix’s Our Little Secret. As a recording artist, she has released several acclaimed studio albums and performed globally at renowned venues like Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. A passionate advocate for arts education, Chenoweth founded initiatives like the Broadway Bootcamp and Places! The Kristin Chenoweth Tour Experience. She is a published author, including A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list. She has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Jerry Goldenson, President of KHS America, will also receive the Visionary Award at the event for his ongoing commitment to music education. Goldenson has long advocated for making music education accessible to all and remains dedicated to changing lives through music by providing innovative, high-quality instruments that are accessible and affordable for musicians and schools nationwide.

With the forward momentum this year’s benefit and celebrity partnerships will provide, Music Will can reach their goal of reaching more students and kids across the country. Over the next five years, Music Will aims to impact 11 million students annually through their direct programs and Music as a Second Language® pedagogy. Last year, Music Will’s 2024 Gala honored Josh Groban, Andra Day, and Rhiannon Giddens with music direction from Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston).

Presented by the Hot Topic Foundation, the event will feature special guest performances, along with a silent online auction and remarks from key artistic and business supporters. The benefit will provide essential funding for Music Will’s ongoing mission to provide teacher training, a diverse curriculum, and free musical instruments to students—connecting them with the music that ignites their interest. Nearly two million kids across the U.S. have experienced the transformative power of Music Will’s programs. With a presence in 6,000 schools across the nation and over 100,000 instruments donated to date, the organization continues to make an incredible impact, ensuring that music education reaches the students who need it most.