NIVA Returns To SXSW With Panel And Official Showcases

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) will host the industry-focused SXSW panel Small Stages, Big Impact: Saving Indie Stages for Artists and two official SXSW parties to amplify the essential role of indie venues and the live independent entertainment industry.

Taking place on March 13 from 10 am to 11 am at the Austin Convention Center, NIVA’s SXSW panel will explore the challenges independent stages face and their essential role in nurturing new artists and fostering vibrant communities. Moderated by NIVA Executive Director Stephen Parker, the panel will feature industry experts Andre Perry, NIVA Board President and Executive Director of Hancher Auditorium & Office of Performing Arts and Engagement at the University of Iowa; Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bandsintown; and Kiely Mosiman, music agent at Wasserman.

The discussion will spotlight how Live Independent, a national program designed to support and sustain independent venues, elevates cultural havens and ensures a thriving future for live music. Panelists will explore how these spaces drive artistic innovation and community engagement while addressing the collaborative efforts needed to preserve them. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the evolving live music landscape and actionable strategies to safeguard these essential spaces.

NIVA will host a full day of music with two SXSW official music showcases on March 12. The day will start with a robust lineup of live music across two stages at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul third annual SoCo Stomp with the NIVA Day Party from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Live music continues into the night with NIVA’s Live List Official Showcase at Antone’s from 7:00 pm to 2:00 am, a special event celebrating The Live List, NIVA’s annual selection of emerging artists identified by independent venue professionals as must-watch talent. The Live List spotlights rising artists who have built their careers at independent venues nationwide.

Sponsored by SARA Live, Paste, Posh, Nixon Peabody, Bubbl, Kogod School of Business, and Workshop Agency, NIVA’s Live List official showcase at SXSW will feature a lineup of must-see emerging talent:

• 7:15 pm – Humbird

• 8:00 pm – Elizabeth Moen

• 9:00 pm – Social Cinema

• 10:00 pm – Tommy Newport

• 11:00 pm – Joe P

• 12:00 am – SNACKTIME

• 1:00 am – Wishy

Curated in partnership with Paste Magazine, The Blacklist, and Sara Live, the Live List catalyzes artists to build sustainable careers and is a definitive source for fans to discover up-and-coming acts.