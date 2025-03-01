Kacey Musgraves Performs The Inaugural Show At The Pinnacle In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Pinnacle, AEG’s flagship concert venue in Music City, officially opened its doors on Thursday night with a sold-out show by country star Kacey Musgraves.

Anchoring the Nashville Yards mixed-use district, the state-of-the-art venue includes room for 4,500 fans. The venue also includes a 40×80 Gallagher Stage with increased weight capacity for larger productions in front of an acoustically treated main room, supported by state-of-the-art production capabilities that include a K2 L-Acoustics sound system provided by Clair Global.

The Pinnacle was launched through a partnership between AEG and real estate developer Southwest Value Partners.

As the first artist to perform at The Pinnacle, Musgraves delivered a 2-hour set, drawing from her catalog to perform hits such as “Dandelion” and “Merry Go ‘Round” from her debut album Same Trailer Different Park, and her Grammy-winning 2019 album Golden Hour.

She also performed “Somebody To Love” for the first time in a decade and debuted a new song, “Easier Said” for the first time ever and graced fans with an ode to her beloved dog Pepper in the form of a song called “My Bitch.”

Other shows for the Pinnacle’s opening week include ILLENIUM with openers BONNIE x CLYDE and Rico Aramis (3.1), Killswitch Engage with openers Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King and Frozen Soul (3.5), DEADMAU5 (3.7), and The Turnpike Troubadours with opener Shelby Stone (3.8).