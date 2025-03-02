Timbaland To Keynote The Music Industry Career Conference In Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Music Industry Career Conference (MICC) announced that Grammy-Winning Producer Timbaland will provide a keynote for the event, sharing insights on music innovation, technology, and his secrets to career longevity.

Set for Fusion on First in downtown Phoenix on March 28-29, the MICC will provide both educational and networking opportunities for aspiring industry professionals with insights from some of the top executives, talent managers, and pioneers in the modern entertainment industry.

The event will also host live performances sponsored by TIDAL, Sweetwater, Pilgrim’s Rest, Camelot Homes, and BioSonics.

“We created MICC to be more than just a conference—it’s a career-changing experience,” said Erin Barra, director of the Popular Music Program in the ASU School of Music, Dance and Theatre. “This is where real opportunities happen, and we’re excited to bring the best in the industry to Phoenix.

Keynotes, panels, and events on offer at the MICC include:

• Keynote Session by Timbaland – Sharing insights on music innovation, technology, and career longevity.

• Exclusive Artist Performances– Emerging and established artist performances for A&Rs, label executives, and talent scouts.

• Valley Bar Kickoff Party on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. 21+ only. Tickets are available HERE.

• Civic Space Music Festival (in partnership with Pilgrim’s Rest & Archwood Exchange) on Saturday, March 29 from 12-2 p.m. at Civic Space Park

o Live performances from Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and additional local artists, food trucks, and immersive brand experiences. This event is free and open to the public.

• Stadium After Party (sponsored by TIDAL) on Saturday, March 29 from 5:30-11:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

• Industry Expert Panels – Covering topics such as music entrepreneurship, branding, streaming revenue, and AI in music.

o This year’s powerhouse lineup of special guests includes:

 Rachel Dunham – Head of Partnerships, TikTok North America

 Tuo Clark – Former SVP of A&R at Def Jam, 9x GRAMMY-nominated producer

 Eddie Blackmon – Music executive & artist development strategist

 Sabrina Seids – Music & Tech entrepreneur and influencer

 Timbaland – Iconic producer, artist, and music innovator

 Marco Mares – Latin Grammy Nominated Latin pop artist

 Jesús Triviño – Senior Director of Industry Relations & Global Latin at TIDAL

 Bryn Bliska – Music Director and keyboardist, Maggie Rogers and Jacob Collier

 Brianna Agyemang – Senior Artist Campaign Manager at Platoon

• VIP Networking Opportunities – Connecting attendees with top music executives, producers, and brand partners.

For more information on MICC, its speakers, panels and to register, visit https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/music-industry-career-conference-2025-asu-popular-music