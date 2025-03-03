Bushwick Venue Brooklyn Made Suddenly Closes

BUSHWICK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Brooklyn Made, the beloved Bushwick music venue known for its intimate atmosphere and diverse lineup, has abruptly closed its doors, leaving fans and artists in shock. The closure, announced on the venue’s official website, has led to canceling all upcoming shows, with ticket refunds being processed at the original point of purchase.

Multiple artists scheduled to perform at Brooklyn Made have confirmed the sudden shutdown. Singer-songwriter Andrew Belle shared the news on Instagram, stating that all his upcoming shows at the venue had been canceled due to its closure and that ticket refunds would be issued. Similarly, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers announced the cancellation of his March 19 performance, attributing it to the venue’s unexpected closure.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and confusion over the sudden closure. While the exact cause of the closure remains undisclosed, some community members speculate it may be linked to legal disputes among the venue’s partners. According to a Reddit post, one partner accused another of fraud, including embezzlement and lack of transparency in corporate decisions. The dispute reportedly led to a settlement last week, which might have influenced the venue’s abrupt shutdown.

Brooklyn Made, located at 428 Troutman Street, opened in 2021 and quickly became a cornerstone of the Bushwick music scene. Its closure adds to a series of recent challenges that Brooklyn’s live music venues face. Paragon Broadway, a popular nightclub that opened in 2022, announced its closure in April 2025 due to financial difficulties exacerbated by the industry’s challenges in 2025. Additionally, iconic venues like Saint Vitus have faced operational challenges, including fines and potential relocation, impacting the local music community.

The abrupt closure of Brooklyn Made reminds us of the fragile nature of the live entertainment industry, especially in the face of economic and legal challenges.

UPDATE: Brooklyn Vegan reports that venue co-owner Anthony Makes issued this statement: “I am very pleased that this partnership has ended and I am out of those buildings. I’m confident my 35 years of contributing to the live music business speaks for itself. I am looking forward to the next chapter.”