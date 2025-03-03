Charli XCX Dominates The 2025 BRIT Awards

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) –The BRIT Awards 2025, hosted by Jack Whitehall at The O2 in London, delivered a night of celebration, music, and poignant moments.

Charli XCX emerged as the biggest winner, taking home five awards, including Album of the Year for *BRAT* and Artist of the Year.

Sabrina Carpenter dazzled with a grand opening performance and later won the Global Success award, while Chappell Roan secured International Artist and Song of the Year. Ezra Collective was named Group of the Year, and The Last Dinner Party won Best New Artist.

The night also included a moving tribute to Liam Payne, reflecting on his lasting impact on music. Performances by Sam Fender, Stormzy, and Jade, alongside speeches calling for government support of independent live venues, highlighted the ceremony’s mix of entertainment and advocacy.

Fan votes determined five genre awards, with Jade winning Pop Act, Stormzy taking Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and Sam Fender earning Alternative/Rock Act. The event also saw growing opposition from artists against proposed copyright changes affecting AI and music rights.

The BRITs 2025, chaired by Damian Christian, maintained its legacy of celebrating music while supporting charitable causes through The BRIT Trust.

And The Winners Are….

AWARD – BRITs PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (

Winner – A. G. Cook

AWARD – SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD

Winner – Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish `Guess featuring billie eilish`

AWARD – POP ACT

Winner – JADE

AWARD – ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

Winner – Sam Fender

AWARD – BRITS RISING STAR

Winner – Myles Smith

AWARD – DANCE ACT

Winner: Charli xcx

AWARD – GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner – Ezra Collective

AWARD – BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS

Winner – Sabrina Carpenter

AWARD – INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Chappell Roan `Good Luck, Babe!`

AWARD – HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

Winner: Stormz

AWARD – R&B ACT

Winner: RAYE

AWARD – INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: Fontaines D.C.

AWARD – BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: The Last Dinner Party

AWARD – INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Chappell Roan

AWARD – ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Charli xcx

AWARD – SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Charli xcx

AWARD – MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Charli xcx `BRAT`