Charli XCX Dominates The 2025 BRIT Awards

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) –The BRIT Awards 2025, hosted by Jack Whitehall at The O2 in London, delivered a night of celebration, music, and poignant moments.
Charli XCX emerged as the biggest winner, taking home five awards, including Album of the Year for *BRAT* and Artist of the Year.
Sabrina Carpenter dazzled with a grand opening performance and later won the Global Success award, while Chappell Roan secured International Artist and Song of the Year. Ezra Collective was named Group of the Year, and The Last Dinner Party won Best New Artist.
The night also included a moving tribute to Liam Payne, reflecting on his lasting impact on music. Performances by Sam Fender, Stormzy, and Jade, alongside speeches calling for government support of independent live venues, highlighted the ceremony’s mix of entertainment and advocacy.
Fan votes determined five genre awards, with Jade winning Pop Act, Stormzy taking Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and Sam Fender earning Alternative/Rock Act. The event also saw growing opposition from artists against proposed copyright changes affecting AI and music rights.
The BRITs 2025, chaired by Damian Christian, maintained its legacy of celebrating music while supporting charitable causes through The BRIT Trust.
And The Winners Are….
AWARD – BRITs PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (
Winner – A. G. Cook
AWARD – SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD
Winner – Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish `Guess featuring billie eilish`
AWARD – POP ACT
Winner – JADE
AWARD – ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
Winner – Sam Fender
AWARD – BRITS RISING STAR
Winner – Myles Smith
AWARD – DANCE ACT
Winner: Charli xcx
AWARD – GROUP OF THE YEAR
Winner – Ezra Collective
AWARD – BRITs GLOBAL SUCCESS
Winner – Sabrina Carpenter
AWARD – INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Chappell Roan `Good Luck, Babe!`
AWARD – HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
Winner: Stormz
AWARD – R&B ACT
Winner: RAYE
AWARD – INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Winner: Fontaines D.C.
AWARD – BEST NEW ARTIST
Winner: The Last Dinner Party
AWARD – INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Chappell Roan
AWARD – ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Charli xcx
AWARD – SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Winner: Charli xcx
AWARD – MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Winner: Charli xcx `BRAT`