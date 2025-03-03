Inaugural Back Cove Music And Arts Festival Announced With Jack White, Lord Huron And More

PORTLAND, ME (CelebrityAccess) – GoodWorks and Shore Sound Entertainment are thrilled to announce the inaugural Back Cove Music & Arts Festival on August 2 and 3rd at Payson Park in the heart of Portland, ME. Jack White, Lord Huron, André 3000, Lucy Dacus, Turnpike Troubadours, Margo Price, and many more will perform over the course of the weekend at the waterfront park in one of the United States’ most charming and historic cities. The Back Cove Music & Arts Festival will embody all that makes Portland, ME, unique, from its picturesque New England coastline and rich history to its welcoming community members and thriving culinary and arts scenes.

2-day and single-day GA & VIP tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, March 6, at 12 pm EST via BackCoveFestival.com

Local pre-sale starts now and lasts through 11:59 pm EST on Wednesday, March 5! Locals can access the pre-sale by entering their zip code during the purchase process.

Aside from taking in epic sets from world-renowned performing artists, Back Cove Music & Arts Festival attendees will find themselves immersed in the sights and culture of Portland, ME. A community where a thriving arts scene comes hand in hand with the working port city’s bustling fish markets. Walkable seaside neighborhoods, centuries-old colonial buildings, cobblestone streets, and blissfully temperate weather await, making for the perfect New England escape from the oppressive late summer heat found at destinations further south along the eastern coast.

Back Cove Music & Arts Festival will also showcase the best of Portland’s incredible culinary and brewery scene. Among so many other accolades, the city has previously taken home honors as Bon Appetit’s “Restaurant City Of The Year”, winning plaudits for a profound variety of styles, flavors, and ethnic cuisines that run miles deeper than the sure-to-be-best lobster roll you will ever have in your life. It also counts as an original epicenter of the modern US craft brewery movement, home to the first contemporary microbrewery established east of the Mississippi. Today, Portland, ME boasts the most breweries per capita of any city in the US, fully earning the nickname “beervana” among beer enthusiasts. Back Cove Music & Arts Festival will feature vendors that bring attendees a taste (or two or three) of the delicious plates and refreshing libations that make Portland such a wonderful place to live and also visit.

“The people of Portland, Maine are known nationwide as champions of art, music, food, and culture. I am excited to collaborate with GoodWorks & Shore Sound Entertainment to bring a world-class line-up of musicians to Payson Park on the beautiful Back Cove this coming August. I thank the community for their continued commitment to celebrating the arts and thank city staff for their hard work with festival organizers to maintain park access, safety, and sustainability.”

– Anna Y. Bullett, Portland, ME, District 4 City Councilor

“Producing a music and arts festival with the city of Portland is a great privilege for us. Portland is made up of an incredible community of creatives, home to a world-class food and beverage scene, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s in one of the most beautiful areas in the country. We are thrilled to introduce the Back Cove Music & Arts Festival to the city, and through it, put a focus on the musicians, restaurants, food-trucks, breweries, and artists that make Portland and the great state of Maine such a special place.” – Jordan Wolowitz (Shore Sound) & Tyler Grill (GoodWorks)