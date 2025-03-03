Lauren Kilgore Named SVP Of Business & Legal Affairs At Sony Music Nashville &* Provident Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Nashville and Provident Entertainment announced the hire of Lauren Kilgore for the role of Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs.

In her new role at Sony, Kilgore will oversee legal affairs for both labels, effective immediately and reporting to Sony Music Nashville Chair & CEO, Taylor Lindsey and President and COO Ken Robold.

“We are so excited to have Lauren join Sony Music Nashville and Provident Entertainment,” says Lindsey. “Her vast knowledge and sharp acumen will only help to continue to provide the best and most competitive deals for both our company and the artists we’ve partnered with.”

With more than a decade in the industry as an entertainment attorney, Kilgore has represented Grammy Award-winning artists, producers, songwriters, television contestants, record labels, publishing companies, managers, and other creatives. Her client roster included Paramore, Jackson Dean, Ben Williams, Black River Entertainment, Shenandoah and Walk Off Entertainment, among others.

Most recently, she served as a a Shareholder in the law firm of Buchalter, P.C., where she handled a broad range of transactional entertainment matters.