Legendary Singer/Songwriter Angie Stone Tragically Passes Away

New York, NY – March 1, 2025, – Multi-Award-Winning singer-songwriter, Angie Stone tragically passes away at the age of 63. The legendary singer died on the morning of March 1st, 2025, in a fatal car accident. She and members of her band were heading back to Atlanta from a gig that took place the night before in Mobile, AL. when an 18-wheeler truck struck Stone’s sprinter and causing it to flip three times. Angie was declared deceased at the scene of the accident.

“Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news. Our mom is and will always be our everything. We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken,” Diamond Stone and Michael Archer. (Angie Stone’s children).

“We are truly devastated at this unexpected and unfortunate tragedy, and there are simply no words to express how we feel,” shares Walter Millsapp III (Angie’s longtime Manager). “No no no, I could not believe it when I received the call that the most beautiful soul, is now gone. I am completely heartbroken, we loved so many of the same things and people. I put her on the phone with Chaka Khan a bunch of times for them to laugh about the old days, and Chaka who is a big fan, loved her very much. The Angie I knew was always a beam of light and super positive, her contribution to Hip-hop and R&B is cemented in our collective consciousness,” Claude Villani – CEO of SRG-ILS Group.

Angie Stone is survived by her two children, Diamond Stone and Michael Archer, grandchildren, family members and adoring fans across the globe.

The family thanks her millions of fans worldwide and ask for privacy during these difficult times.