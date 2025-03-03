Neil Young Will Kick His 2025 Love Earth Tour Off With A Free Show In Ukraine

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock legend Neil Young and his band, The Chrome Hearts, revealed plans for a European tour in 2025 that will kick off with a show in Ukraine.

The 79-year-old rocker announced that while details are still being worked out, the show would be free for all.

“We are currently in talks,” Young said in a post on his official site, the Neil Young Archives that was accompanied by a Ukrainian flag.

An outspoken critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, Young has previously sued Trump’s campaign in 2020 for copyright infringement over the campaign’s alleged use of his music.

Young’s Love Earth tour is scheduled to kick off in June with dates scheduled for Europe, the UK, the U.S., and Canada.