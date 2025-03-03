New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dies At 75

STATEN ISLAND, NY (CelebrityAccess) – David Johansen, the charismatic frontman of the influential glam-punk band the New York Dolls, passed away at his home on Staten Island on February 28, 2025, at the age of 75.

Born on January 9, 1950, Johansen grew up in Staten Island, the son of a librarian mother and an insurance salesman father who had a love for opera. Johansen’s musical journey began in the late 1960s, but he found his true breakthrough in 1971 when he co-founded the New York Dolls. The band became known for their androgynous style and high-energy performances, significantly shaping the punk rock movement. Their influence reached far beyond their years of activity, becoming an essential touchstone for later punk and alternative bands.

Following the New York Dolls’ disbandment, Johansen reinvented himself with his alter ego, Buster Poindexter, in the mid-1980s. As Poindexter, he embraced a lounge singer persona, releasing the hit song “Hot Hot Hot,” which became a popular party anthem. Throughout his career, Johansen explored various musical styles, from blues to jazz, forming The Harry Smiths in the late 1990s to delve into a more roots-based sound.

In addition to his musical career, Johansen also ventured into acting, gaining recognition for his role as the Ghost of Christmas Past in the 1988 film Scrooged. In 2023, his life and work were celebrated in a documentary directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi, which chronicled his career and lasting impact on music and pop culture.

In 2020, Johansen was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and a brain tumor, prompting his retirement from performing. Despite undergoing extensive treatment, his health steadily declined.

Johansen is survived by his wife, Mara Hennessey, and her daughter, Leah. He was previously married to actress Cyrinda Foxe and photographer Kate Simon.

