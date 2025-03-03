Nina Jenkins Fisher And Tenasie Courtright Promoted To Senior Roles at Jody Williams Songs

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jody Williams Songs announced the promotions of Nina Jenkins Fisher to Vice President/General Manager and Tenasie Courtright to Creative Director.

Fisher has been part of the JWS team since its launch in 2020, working alongside Founder/Owner Jody Williams to sign and manage the company’s roster of writers, as well as developing and established artists and producers.

In addition to overseeing JWS’s day-to-day operations, Fisher also leads the company’s partnership with Warner Chappell Music.

“Thank you to Jody for giving me the space to grow—both creatively and in my understanding of the inner workings of the music publishing industry I love so much,” shares Fisher. “It has been a true joy to help build a company embraced by the writers, publishers, and song people in our community.”

“Starting a publishing company from scratch is a daunting task, to say the least. But from day one, Nina took the reins of calendar management, pitching songs, and attracting writers—all while engaging meaningfully with the community,” says Williams. “We’ve always been an exceptional team because of our different approaches to the business. Never shying away from offering opposing opinions, we have learned from each other in a very healthy way.

“Simply put, Nina is a leader,” he adds. “She is intentional, smart, and has a great ear for talent. This promotion acknowledges her tremendous contributions to our company and our ‘song forward’ ethos.”

Courtright has held multiple roles at JWS since joining in 2022, including Creative Coordinator and Creative Manager.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity and deeply grateful for my team at JWS,” Courtright said. “The mentorship and trust of Jody and Nina have been truly invaluable in my journey. It’s a privilege to collaborate with such an exceptional group of writers, and I’m inspired and excited for what lies ahead.”

“Tenasie has an instinct for working with songwriters. As an innate communicator, she offers creative ideas and solutions like a seasoned pro. We are lucky to have her,” added Williams.