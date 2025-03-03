Oscars 2025 Full Recap As Anora Takes Home The Top Prize

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Hollywood’s “Biggest Night” – the 97th Annual Academy Awards, held on Sunday (March 2) at the iconic Dolby Theatre was an evening filled with excitement, surprises, and heartfelt moments. Conan O’Brien took center stage as the host, bringing his signature wit and humor to an event that celebrated the best in film over the past year. From emotional speeches to unexpected winners, the night was one to remember.

The biggest battle of the night was between some powerhouse films, including The Substance, Anora, Wicked, Conclave, The Brutalist, Emilia Perez, and A Complete Unknown. In the end, Sean Baker’s Anora dominated the night, winning the prestigious Best Picture award. The film, which had been generating buzz throughout the awards season, lived up to the hype, taking home the top prize.

Baker not only secured the top prize of the night but also made history. He became the first person since Walt Disney to win four Oscars in a single year for one film. His achievements included not only Best Picture but also Best Director, where he was recognized for his visionary work on Anora. The film’s leading actress, Mikey Madison, also took home the Best Actress award, solidifying its sweep in major categories.

The acting categories saw a mix of expected and surprising winners. Adrien Brody, who wowed audiences with his performance in The Brutalist, took home the Best Actor award. On the other hand, Zoe Saldaña’s win for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Perez was a moment of great celebration, as she became the first American of Dominican descent to take home this prestigious honor.

One of the evening’s standout moments came when Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speech was partially censored, leaving the audience buzzing. Meanwhile, O’Brien’s comedic hosting brought a light-hearted vibe to the show, though some of the musical performances received mixed reactions from critics and fans alike.

The musical performances were a mix of soulful and energetic moments. Billie Eilish delivered a hauntingly beautiful rendition of “In the Light” from A Complete Unknown, which went on to win Best Original Song. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivio took the stage with a lively, colorful number from Wicked, bringing the film’s iconic music to life in a show-stopping performance. Additionally, the audience was treated to a heartfelt performance by John Legend, who performed “Together We Stand” from The Substance. Rounding out the night was a surprise appearance by Lizzo, who gave a high-energy, crowd-pleasing performance of “Electric Dreams” from Emilia Perez, lighting up the stage with her signature energy and flair.

Another moving moment occurred when the Academy paid tribute to the Los Angeles firefighters who had battled devastating wildfires in recent months. Several firefighters took the stage, receiving a standing ovation as the audience honored their service. A charitable initiative was also launched during the event, with donations going toward wildfire relief efforts.

As the night progressed, films like Wicked, The Brutalist, and Dune: Part Two also made their mark. Wicked took home awards for Best Production and Costume Design, while The Brutalist won Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. In the technical categories, Dune: Part Two impressed with wins for both Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

In the international feature category, I’m Still Here took home the prize, while Flow won for Best Animated Feature. This made it a diverse night for both large and small productions.

Queen Latifah honored Quincy Jones with a rendition of “Ease on Down the Road.” The In Memoriam segment was accompanied by the Los Angeles Master Chorale performing “Lacrimosa” from Mozart’s Requiem.

Presented by Morgan Freeman, the In Memoriam segment honored numerous film industry figures who passed away in the past year. The tribute included:

Gene Hackman

James Earl Jones

Shelley Duvall

Donald Sutherland

Maggie Smith

David Lynch

Gena Rowlands

Jeff Baena

Bob Newhart

Kris Kristofferson

Teri Garr

The segment faced criticism for omitting several notable figures, including Michelle Trachtenberg, Olivia Hussey, Alain Delon, and Tony Todd.

