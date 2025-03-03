Sevdaliza Signs With Create Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Sevdaliza has forged a new global partnership with the independent music company Create Music Group, which will see her new music released through Create’s renowned indie label, broke. Broke was co-founded and is led by Andre Benz and Brandon De Oliveira.

Born in Iran and raised in Holland, Sevdaliza has accumulated more than a billion streams across all platforms, with nearly 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and global hits like “Alibi,” named the Shazam Song of the Summer in 2024, and “Ride or Die.”

The first Sevdaliza track released under the new deal is “No Me Cansaré,” a duet with Latin superstar Karol G, which has quickly racked up more than 70 million streams globally, 39 million views on YouTube, and 7 million creations on TikTok spanning 7.8 billion views.

“Sevdaliza is one of the most exciting and forward-thinking artists in the world, a true cultural force with a massive global fanbase,” said Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create Music Group. “She could have partnered with any company in the world. The fact that she and her brilliant team elected to make Create Music Group and broke her home is hugely gratifying to everyone at this company. We look forward to being a part of her incredible journey.”

“I’ve worked with Create since their inception and witnessed their exponential growth, driven by their support for independent-minded artists,” said Cyrus Saidi, Sevdaliza’s U.S. manager.