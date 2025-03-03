Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic Returns For 2025

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic will return to Austin this summer, taking place at Germania Insurance Arena on July 4, 2025.

The event, which first debuted in 1973, will bring a star-studded lineup to Austin this year, including Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, Asleep At The Wheel, and Tami Neilson.

Along with music, the event will feature a full slate of food, and drinks, as well as a fireworks display to mark America’s Independence Day.

“I’m 92 years old and I’ll be there so you have no excuse,” said Willie Nelson. “I look forward to bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic to the city I love and sharing this special event with all my Austin fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.