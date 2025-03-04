ASM Global Announces Planned Upgrades At Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

SYRACUSE, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Onondaga County, ASM Global Syracuse, and the AHL hockey team Syracuse Crunch have announced plans for a major investment in the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

The proposal includes $2.6 million in planned improvements, such as new seating in the lower bowl. The upgraded seats will be more spacious, featuring padding, backs, premium vinyl upholstery, cup holders, and a color scheme that matches the existing upper bowl seating.

Additionally, the renovation will remove lower bowl seating in front of the stage to create a new, flexible event space. New retractable seating will be installed on the stage, allowing for multiple configurations to accommodate various groups during Syracuse Crunch games.

Other planned upgrades include expanded wheelchair accessibility for hockey games. Section 123 will be reconfigured to nearly double the ADA seating capacity, ensuring more fans can enjoy events comfortably.

The renovations are set to begin this summer, with completion targeted in time for the 2025-26 hockey season.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon emphasized the importance of these upgrades, stating:

“The entertainment, tourism, and hospitality industries are vital to our local economy. As a growing community, it is more important than ever to continue making strategic investments in this space. This latest investment to improve seating, accessibility, and event space builds upon the significant improvements my administration has already made at the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.”

Peter Casper, general manager of ASM Global Syracuse, which manages the arena, added:

“We are eager to see this renovation take shape, starting with the upgrades to the lower bowl seating. Irwin’s seats are featured in many of the top NHL, NBA, MLB, and NFL venues across the country, and we are excited for guests to experience the quality and difference when they are installed in our arena.”

Built in 1951, the 6,700-capacity arena serves as the home of Syracuse Crunch hockey games and hosts a variety of events each year, including ice shows, family shows, car shows, concerts, sports events, and conventions. High-profile acts that have performed at the arena include comedian Kevin Hart, Disney on Ice, The Doobie Brothers, and more.