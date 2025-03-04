(Hypebot) — Have you wondered where your ticket dollars really go? Justin Kantor looks at the surprising concert ticket breakdown of costs, profits, and challenges faced by independent artists and venues.

Concert Ticket Breakdown: Who Wins, Loses & Why It Matters

by JUSTIN KANTOR, founder of VenuePilot

The live event industry thrives on collaboration between artists, venues, promoters, managers, agents, and ticketing companies. An infographic from the Wall Street Journal (below) indicates that artists make up to 98% of ticket revenue:

This sparked heated responses, such as NITO’s (National Independent Talent Organization) about the accuracy of revenue distribution.

While these discussions often center on large arena shows, the reality for small, independent venues is vastly different—and less often discussed.

As a professional cellist and co-founder of NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge, I started VenuePilot to provide fellow independent venues and promoters with a comprehensive and cost-competitive ticketing and events management platform.

Fostering a sustainable and equitable ecosystem that truly supports artists, venues, and audiences alike has become my life’s mission.

In this data story, I’ll examine the financial breakdown of a 200-capacity independent venue (promoted in-house) hosting a sold-out $20 per ticket show. By analyzing revenue streams, expenses, and profit sharing, my aim is to uncover where the money goes—and where it is disproportionately taken.

Click here to access the data story

I welcome the opportunity to expand on these findings, as assumptions can vary significantly from one case to another.

If you are a stakeholder in the live events space with insights to share, I’d love to collaborate further and refine this perspective.