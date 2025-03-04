Dayglo Presents Promotes Stephen Grybowski, Bradley Tucker and Sarah Graber

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Peter Shapiro’s Dayglo Presents has announced the promotion of three team members to senior roles within the live music company.

The promotions include Stephen Grybowski, who has been elevated to Vice President of Marketing & Family Programming; Bradley Tucker, now Vice President of Business Development; and Sarah Graber, who has been promoted to HR & Administrative Director.

Stephen Grybowski began his career as an intern at Relix in 2012, where he built a network of industry relationships. His résumé includes roles at Brooklyn Bowl and The Rock & Roll Playhouse, as well as a stint as an independent marketing strategist. In addition to his responsibilities at Dayglo, Grybowski continues to serve as Executive Director of The Rock and Roll Playhouse.

With over a decade of experience in live entertainment, event production, and business development, Bradley Tucker also began his career at Relix before transitioning to a business development role at Dayglo. He is the Creator and Producer of the Relix Music Conference and previously served as Director of Marketing at Relix Media Group, where he launched Relix.shop and wrote the Behind The Scene column for Relix Magazine. Tucker also worked as Associate Producer for Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of Grateful Dead and Producer of Soulshine at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, he contributed to the success of Lockn’ Festival and Lockn’ Farm.

Sarah Graber has held a variety of industry roles, including executive assistant and marketing positions, before joining Dayglo as a human resources specialist in 2020.

With a Master’s degree in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Graber is also an active member of the fundraising committee for Positive Legacy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to integrating music and service to benefit both people and the planet.

“I am thrilled to watch Brad, Sarah, and Stephen grow at Dayglo. They each started as interns and are now helping us lead the company into the next phase of our future,” Shapiro said.