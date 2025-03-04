Grace Potter, Goose, Noah Cyrus And More Join The Musicians For Fire Relief Livestream Lineup

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In the wake of deadly wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles region in January, the team behind Musicians for Kamala announced plans for Musicians For Fire Relief, a livestream event helping to support the Los Angeles music community.

The event, which is being staged in partnership with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, will help to raise funds for musicians and industry professionals who have been affected by the fire, providing grants for housing, medical bills, groceries, and essentials.

The lineup for the event includes Art Alexakis (Everclear), Grace Potter, Brett Dennen, Moby, Goose, Jim James (My Morning Jacket) Goose, Butch Walker, Margaret Cho, Nico Vega, Dan Wilson (Semisonic), Fran Healy (Travis), Chris Pierce, Asdru Sierra (Ozomatli), Gaby Moreno, Pete Yorn and more.

Additionally, fans can now bid on a variety of items, including a guitar signed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a signed box set from Van Halen, and signed vinyl from Goose and Bush.

Previously announced items include an autographed vinyl from “Weird Al” Yankovic, Davey Havok of AFI, REMO drum heads signed by legendary drummer James Gadson, gear including a Focusrite Audio Recording Interface, Novation MIDI controller, and a pair of Adam Studio Headphones, alongside concert tickets + wristbands for various music festivals.

“Our community is built on collaboration, and we were luckily able to crowdsource some amazing professionals to help,” shares Shelly Hartman, co-producer alongside Erik Koral, who added, “Seeing the devastation, I knew we had to rally together all our friends to produce a special event, a love letter to LA—celebrating its legacy and music while supporting those who have lost everything.”

The livestream of the show will be available for free, starting at 5pm PT on March 6th via Nugs.net, and YouTube.

RSVP & Donate: www.musiciansforfirerelief.com