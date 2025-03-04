Keith Richards To Be Honored By Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that legendary guitarist and founding member of the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, will be the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Established in 2025, the Connecticut Governor’s Award of Excellence honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the state’s cultural and civic life.

The award includes a custom-designed medallion—crafted by Connecticut State Trooper Danny Carvalho and manufactured by the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT)—along with a ribbon designed and sewn by Enfield-based fashion designer Justin Haynes. In addition, Governor Lamont will present Richards with a proclamation granting him the “Key to the State.”

“Connecticut has long been home to some of the world’s most innovative minds, boldest artists, and most generous hearts,” Governor Lamont said. “This award was created to honor those whose creativity, resourcefulness, and passion have made a lasting impact on our state and beyond. Keith Richards is the epitome of these values—not only as one of the most influential musicians of all time but as a dedicated supporter of the arts, education, and community causes right here in Connecticut.”

Richards, a longtime Connecticut resident, is being recognized both for his contributions to music and for his philanthropic efforts, which include work with organizations such as SPHERE, which enhances the lives of adults with disabilities, and The Prospector Theater, which provides meaningful employment through film.

The honor will be presented during a ceremony at The Westport Library on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Due to the intimate venue’s space limitations and high interest, attendance is restricted to invited guests and media only.

“When you are growing up, there are two institutional places that affect you most powerfully: the church, which belongs to God, and the public library, which belongs to you,”Richards said.“The public library is the great equalizer.”