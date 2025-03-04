REPORT: Notorious B.I.G. Estate Close To $100M Music Rights Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The estate of The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, is reportedly nearing a significant agreement with Primary Wave Music, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This deal is estimated to be valued between $100 million and $150 million and encompasses a substantial stake in Biggie’s music catalog as well as his name, image, likeness, and possibly voice rights.

Primary Wave’s founder, Larry Mestel, and partner Steve Greener are leading the negotiations alongside Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow of ByStorm Entertainment, who have long managed Biggie’s estate, per Hot 97. Notably, this development follows the recent passing of Voletta Wallace, the mother of the Notorious B.I.G., who passed away last week and played a pivotal role in preserving her son’s legacy after his untimely death in 1997.

If finalized, this agreement would position The Notorious B.I.G. alongside other legendary artists in Primary Wave’s portfolio, including Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, and Luther Vandross.