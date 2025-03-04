See Tickets U.S. Rebrands As Eventim

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — – March 4, 2025 – See Tickets US has officially rebranded as Eventim, following its acquisition by German concert and ticketing giant TS Eventim in June 2024. The transition aims to strengthen the company’s position in the U.S. market while maintaining continuity for existing clients.

The rebranding integrates See Tickets’ U.S. ticketing operations more fully into the global CTS Eventim Group, providing independent venues and promoters with access to the company’s ticketing platform, expanded marketing reach, and enhanced support services. The company remains a dedicated partner of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and continues its commitment to the independent live entertainment sector.

As the official ticketing partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA28, in collaboration with AXS, Eventim aims to expand its role in large-scale event ticketing. The company states that it will continue to offer flexible and personalized services to promoters, venues, and festivals.

Eventim also announced several key partnerships as part of its expansion:

Planet Bluegrass: A 10-year extension to provide ticketing services for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, RockyGrass, and the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival.

Jay Goldberg Events and Entertainment (JGEE): A partnership covering events such as Summer Camp Music Festival, Canopy Club, Jay Goldberg Events & Entertainment, and Kenny’s Westside Pub.

Furnace Fest / Iron Hills Festival: Ticketing services for Furnace Fest and the newly launched Iron Hills Festival, both held at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Our transition to Eventim represents an exciting new chapter for our clients and the live entertainment industry in North America,” said Joe Salem, Managing Director. “Since joining the Eventim family, we’ve been able to unlock new opportunities, invest in technology, and enhance support for our partners.”

The company states that the rebrand will not affect existing partnerships, and clients can expect continued service with expanded resources.