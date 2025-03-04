The Final Show Of Green Day’s Australia Tour Canceled Due To Cyclone Alfred

GOLD COST, Queensland (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day, the iconic pop-punk band from California, had to cancel their final Australian tour show in the Gold Coast due to the imminent threat of Cyclone Alfred, set to make landfall near Brisbane later this week.

Originally scheduled to perform at C-Bus Super Stadium on Wednesday, March 5th, Green Day shared the unfortunate news on Instagram.

“Hey Australia, unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, tomorrow’s Gold Coast show has been cancelled,” the band shared on Instagram.

Cyclone Alfred is forecasted to hit Queensland as a category two storm, marking the first of its kind since Storm Nancy in 1990.

Following their Australian stint, Green Day is slated to perform next in India at Lollapalooza Mumbai on March 9th, with upcoming headlining slots at Coachella in April upon their return to the U.S.