The Offspring Announce ‘Supercharged’ 2025 World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On the heels of selling out global shows for forthcoming Australia, Europe and UK tours, today, punk rockers The Offspring have announced the North American leg of their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25 Tour. The 34-date run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Friday, July 11 in West Palm Beach and will continue across the country to some of its most iconic venues, including New York’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on August 3rd, Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 29th, and more! Joining the tour on all dates will be two incredible special guests: Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory. See full tour dates below.

Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale today (March 4) at 10 am local time. The artist presale begins Wednesday (March 5) at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (March 7) at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

Presales: Citi is the official card of The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25 Tour. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday (March 4) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 6) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, a rideshare voucher, a VIP exclusive tour poster, a limited edition gift pack, and more.

The tour celebrates an incredible year for The Offspring as they released their latest SUPERCHARGED album, reached historic milestones (with multiple songs joining the coveted Spotify Billions Chart), touring around the globe (joined by some pretty famous special guests) and their song “Make It All Right” hit #1 on not only the Alternative Rock Chart but the Alternative Airplay Chart, Active Rock Chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.

Over the past year, Dexter joined numerous music legends onstage, including fellow punk legends NOFX, for their final show in Los Angeles. Previously, he joined fellow California natives and legendary American rock band The Beach Boys at the Ocean’s Calling Festival. Dexter surprised fans when he performed “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” with The Beach Boys.

The Offspring also had a string of special guests joining them onstage, including Yungblud at Switzerland’s Open Air Gampel Festival for The Offspring’s “Self Esteem,” Ed Sheeran broke the internet when he joined them at BottleRock Festival for The Offspring’s “Million Miles Away,” and Queen’s Brian May performed with them for a rendition of The Offspring’s “Gone Away” and a cover of Queen’s “Stone Cold Crazy.”

The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25 Tour

July 11th West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 12th Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 15th Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 16th Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 18th Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19th Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 20th Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 22nd Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 23rd Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 25th Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 26th Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 27th Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 29th Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30th Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 1st Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for The Arts

August 2nd Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 3rd Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 13th Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

August 15th Minneapolis, MN Target Center

August 16th Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17th Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20th Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

August 22nd Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23rd The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 24th Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 26th Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

August 27th Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 29th Inglewood, CA Kia Forum**

August 30th Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 31st Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 3rd Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 4th Ridgefield, WA Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 6th West Valley City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 7th Denver, CO Ball Arena

** no Jimmy Eat World