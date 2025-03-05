Blink-182, Rob Zombie, Korn, Deftones Lead The Lineup For Aftershock 2025

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Danny Wimmer Presents announced the lineup for the 13th annual Aftershock festival, with headliners such as Blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon, and Good Charlotte leading the charge.

Billed as the West Coast’s largest rock, punk, and metal fest, Aftershock 2025 will feature more than 115 bands performing across 4 stages of music at Sacramento’s Discovery Park from October 2-5, 2025.

“Aftershock is the biggest rock, punk, and metal festival on the West Coast, and this year, it lined up perfectly for California fans. We’ve got legendary reunions, rare performances, and more California bands on this lineup than any Aftershock before,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Year after year, we’ve broken attendance records, and this one is set to be the biggest yet. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it. I hope to see you there.”

The overall music lineup for Aftershock 2025 is as follows: Blink-182, Deftones, Korn, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Good Charlotte, TURNSTILE, Gojira, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier), Lamb of God, Mudvayne, All Time Low, The All-American Rejects, Motionless in White, Acid Bath, Bruce Dickinson, Chevelle, Slaughter To Prevail, Dream Theater, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Taking Back Sunday, Trivium, Hollywood Undead, In This Moment, Chiodos, Black Veil Brides, Kerry King, Mom Jeans, Powerwolf, Alkaline Trio, Dayseeker, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Cavalera, Machine Head, Power Trip, Basement, Chimaira, Testament, Story of the Year, Sunami, State Champs, Bowling For Soup, Hoobastank, Hinder, Crossfade, Static-X, August Burns Red, Hatebreed, Imminence, Exodus, GWAR, Bilmuri, Carcass, Alestorm, DragonForce, Death Angel, All Shall Perish, Get Scared, Kittie, Pop Evil, Rev Theory, Of Mice & Men, Failure, A Tribute to S.O.D. with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, Jamey Jasta, and Revel Ian, DevilDriver, 3 Inches of Blood, Yngwie Malmsteen, Memphis May Fire, Dying Fetus, Northlane, The Plot In You, Glare, Fear Factory, Spineshank, DOPE, Hot Milk, High On Fire, Demon Hunter, Seven Hours After Violet, Nails, Speed, Trash Talk, Scowl, Violent Vira, Snot, Cattle Decapitation, Lacuna Coil, Gloryhammer, LANDMVRKS, Saliva, Sleep Theory, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Sick Puppies, Winds of Plague, Spite, Thrown, Xibalba, Six Feet Under, Prong, 12 Stones, Dying Wish, Quannnic, The Ataris, Nonpoint, Born of Osiris, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Dry Kill Logic, Forbidden, SPY, Left To Suffer, Thornhill, Five Headed Cobra, Return To Dust, and Snuffed On Sight.

“We can’t wait to welcome Aftershock back to Sacramento this fall,” said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. “What began as a one-day event has become a totally immersive hard rock experience for some of the best fans in the world, and we’re excited that our city can be a part of it all.”