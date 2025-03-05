Brad Paisley Announces The First Leg Of His ‘Truck Still Works’ North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Brad Paisley has announced the launch of his “Truck Still Works World Tour,” which kicks off at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on May 21.
The first leg of the tour, featuring 16 dates, includes Paisley’s first-ever show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, as well as performances in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Bridgeport, Clearwater, San Diego, and more.
Rising country star Walker Hayes has been announced as a special guest for the tour, with Avery Anna, Mae Estes, and Alexandra Kay sharing the opening slot on select dates.
Presales for the tour began on March 4, with a general on-sale scheduled for March 6.
“Truck Still Works World Tour” Schedule
May 21 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
May 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
May 24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
May 30 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
May 31 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena
June 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
June 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 7 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 10 – Ft. Loramie, OH – Country Concert (festival lineup)
July 12 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 17 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 19 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 24 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
July 25 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre
August 1 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
August 2 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 3 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
August 8 – Arcadia, WI – Ashley for the Arts (festival lineup)