Brad Paisley Announces The First Leg Of His ‘Truck Still Works’ North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Brad Paisley has announced the launch of his “Truck Still Works World Tour,” which kicks off at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on May 21.

The first leg of the tour, featuring 16 dates, includes Paisley’s first-ever show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, as well as performances in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Bridgeport, Clearwater, San Diego, and more.

Rising country star Walker Hayes has been announced as a special guest for the tour, with Avery Anna, Mae Estes, and Alexandra Kay sharing the opening slot on select dates.

Presales for the tour began on March 4, with a general on-sale scheduled for March 6.

“Truck Still Works World Tour” Schedule

May 21 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

May 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

May 24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

May 30 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

May 31 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

June 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

June 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 7 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 10 – Ft. Loramie, OH – Country Concert (festival lineup)

July 12 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 17 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 19 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 24 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 25 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre

August 1 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

August 2 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 3 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

August 8 – Arcadia, WI – Ashley for the Arts (festival lineup)