Create Music Group Acquires deadmau5 and mau5trap Records Catalogs

(CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Create Music Group has announced the acquisition of the catalogs of electronic music pioneer deadmau5.

The deal, valued at $55 million, covers sound recordings and copyrights for more than 4,000 songs, including existing material from deadmau5’s record label, mau5trap, as well as future recordings from deadmau5 and mau5trap.

As part of the agreement, mau5trap and Create Music Group will form a joint venture to oversee future releases.

With a career spanning more than two and a half decades, deadmau5, aka Joel Thomas Zimmerman, is one of the most recognized names in electronic music, with a catalog of iconic dance hits such as “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” (feat. Rob Swire), “Move for Me” (with Kaskade), and “Phantoms Can’t Hang,” among others.

An outspoken advocate for artist rights and ownership, deadmau5 founded his independent Canadian label, mau5trap, in 2007 and has since played a key role in the careers of influential EDM artists such as Skrillex, REZZ, Feed Me, and more.

“When deadmau5 put on that helmet, he didn’t just create a brand—he sparked a movement. His vision redefined electronic music, pushing boundaries and reshaping the industry. From the earliest days of Create Music Group, [co-founder and COO] Alexandre Williams and I had the privilege of working alongside Joel and his business partner, Dean Wilson, witnessing firsthand the evolution of an icon. Now, as the stewards of deadmau5 and mau5trap’s legendary catalog, we inherit a legacy that changed music forever. Joel’s influence reaches far beyond sound—his mastery bridges music, gaming, and technology, inspiring a new generation to think bigger. This is more than an acquisition; it’s a responsibility,” stated Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create Music Group.