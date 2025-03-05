DJ Mochakk To Headline The First Show Of The 2025 Summer Concert Series At Chicago’s Navy Pier Event Center

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Brazil’s DJ Mochakk has been announced as the first artist for the 2025 Summer Concert Series at Chicago’s Navy Pier Event Center.

For his Mochakk Calling Chicago show, DJ Mochakk will be joined by Detroit techno pioneer Derrick May, respected German DJ, producer and Running Back label co-founder Gerd Janson, Detroit’s First Lady of Wax, DJ Minx, and Brazilian DJ & Producer Eliana.

The show, which is presented by Live Nation and Auris, will take place at the Chicago landmark on May 10th as part of Oak View Group’s expanded content plans for the Navy Pier.

“Navy Pier Event Center is poised to significantly expand its live entertainment offerings while paying homage to the Pier’s rich history,” said Mark Arancibia, General Manager of Navy Pier Event Center. “With stunning views of Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is a true gem in Chicago. Our goal is for Navy Pier Event Center to continue to be a welcoming, world-class venue that brings people together.”

“We’re looking to the past as inspiration, as we honor the legacy of ChicagoFest and the energy it brings to the city, while wholeheartedly embracing the future,” Arancibia added. “Every concert will be a celebration of Chicago, giving visitors and residents alike the opportunity to explore all that Navy Pier has to offer.”

Located at Chicago’s Navy Pier, the OVG-managed Navy Pier Event Center features 200,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including Festival Hall, East End Plaza, and the historic Aon Grand Ballroom.