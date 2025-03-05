EXIT Festival May Leave Serbia Amid Political Backlash

(VIP-NEWS) — The EXIT Festival, one of Europe’s largest music events and Serbia’s cultural flagship for 25 years, is considering relocating from its home country following political pressure over its support for ongoing student protests.

The festival, which began in 2000 as part of a student-led movement against former Serbian president Slobodan Milošević, now finds itself at odds with the government once again.

Today’s protests, led by students in Novi Sad and across Serbia, demand accountability for a deadly roof collapse at Novi Sad train station in November that killed 15 people. Protesters are also calling for an end to political corruption.

In response, the Serbian government has cracked down on those showing solidarity with the movement, including public figures, NGOs, and now EXIT Festival itself.

EXIT is set to celebrate its milestone 25th anniversary at Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad from July 10-13. However, a source close to the matter told *Pollstar* that if political tensions continue, the festival will leave Serbia in 2026. “Exit in Exile is a real possibility,” the source confirmed.

For the past four months, mass protests have swept Serbia, with students condemning the government of President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling SNS party as corrupt and autocratic.

Allegations of voter fraud, opposition attacks, and institutional neglect have fueled public outrage. Reports indicate that SNS party members have even targeted protesters.

The current unrest echoes the protests of 2000, when Serbian students played a key role in toppling Milošević. EXIT Festival was born from that movement—now, history may be repeating itself as the festival considers an exit of its own.