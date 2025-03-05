Luke Combs And His Team Win Crew Of The Year At The 2025 CMA Touring Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The 2025 CMA Touring Awards took place at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works on Monday night, honoring the behind the scenes professionals that live country music to fans everywhere.
This year’s ceremony was notable as the touring sector constitutes the largest portion of CMA’s membership, marking a historic year of record-breaking Country tours.
The highlight of the evening was Luke Combs and his crew who were presented with the Crew of the Year award for their exceptional work on the Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour.
“We’re going to take this trophy to places Country Music has never been before,” said Combs on stage accepting the award alongside his team.
Additionally, the late Ben Farrell received the posthumous CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his 52-year dedication to the Country Music business. Clint Higham presented the award to Farrell’s family, recognizing his contributions to country music.
The event also announced the return of the CMA Touring Mentorship Program, designed to foster aspiring professionals in the touring industry with mentorship and practical experience.
Winners in 20 categories were determined by current professional voting members of CMA in the Affiliated, Artist, Composer, Entertainment Services, Musician, Personal Manager, Record Company, Talent Agent, Advertising/Marketing/Communications, Venue, Talent Buyer/Promoter and Touring Personnel categories of membership. Nominees were based on shows originating between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.
The 19th CMA Touring Awards winners
CATEGORY 1 – CREW OF THE YEAR
“Growin’ Up And Getting Old Tour” Crew – Luke Combs
CATEGORY 2 – BACKLINE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR
Derek Benitez – Chris Stapleton
CATEGORY 3 – BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Julie Boos – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy
CATEGORY 4 – COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR
Wendy Holt – Lainey Wilson
CATEGORY 5 – FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Todd Lewis – Luke Combs
CATEGORY 6 – LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs
CATEGORY 7 – MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management
CATEGORY 8 – MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs
CATEGORY 9 – PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Jerry Slone – Luke Combs
CATEGORY 10 – PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR
Carla Sacks – Sacks & Co.
CATEGORY 11 – STAGE MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Donnie Floyd – Morgan Wallen
CATEGORY 12 – SUPPORT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Dega Catering – Nashville, TN
CATEGORY 13 – TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR
Austin Neal – The Neal Agency
CATEGORY 14 – TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
CATEGORY 15 – TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs
CATEGORY 16 – TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Charlie Worsham – Dierks Bentley
CATEGORY 17 – TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Andy Barron – Chris Stapleton
CATEGORY 18 – TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs
CATEGORY 19 – VENUE OF THE YEAR
Ryman Auditorium– Nashville, TN
CATEGORY 20 – UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR
Robin Majors – Kenny Chesney