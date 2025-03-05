Luke Combs And His Team Win Crew Of The Year At The 2025 CMA Touring Awards

Host Keith Urban at the 19th CMA Touring Awards at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. (Photo: John Russell/CMA)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The 2025 CMA Touring Awards took place at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works on Monday night, honoring the behind the scenes professionals that live country music to fans everywhere.

This year’s ceremony was notable as the touring sector constitutes the largest portion of CMA’s membership, marking a historic year of record-breaking Country tours.

The highlight of the evening was Luke Combs and his crew who were presented with the Crew of the Year award for their exceptional work on the Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour.

“We’re going to take this trophy to places Country Music has never been before,” said Combs on stage accepting the award alongside his team.

Additionally, the late Ben Farrell received the posthumous CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his 52-year dedication to the Country Music business. Clint Higham presented the award to Farrell’s family, recognizing his contributions to country music.

The event also announced the return of the CMA Touring Mentorship Program, designed to foster aspiring professionals in the touring industry with mentorship and practical experience.

Winners in 20 categories were determined by current professional voting members of CMA in the Affiliated, Artist, Composer, Entertainment Services, Musician, Personal Manager, Record Company, Talent Agent, Advertising/Marketing/Communications, Venue, Talent Buyer/Promoter and Touring Personnel categories of membership. Nominees were based on shows originating between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

The 19th CMA Touring Awards winners

CATEGORY 1 – CREW OF THE YEAR

“Growin’ Up And Getting Old Tour” Crew – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 2 – BACKLINE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR

Derek Benitez – Chris Stapleton

CATEGORY 3 – BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Julie Boos – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy

CATEGORY 4 – COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Wendy Holt – Lainey Wilson

CATEGORY 5 – FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Todd Lewis – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 6 – LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 7 – MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management

CATEGORY 8 – MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 9 – PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Slone – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 10 – PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR

Carla Sacks – Sacks & Co.

CATEGORY 11 – STAGE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Donnie Floyd – Morgan Wallen

CATEGORY 12 – SUPPORT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Dega Catering – Nashville, TN

CATEGORY 13 – TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR

Austin Neal – The Neal Agency

CATEGORY 14 – TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

CATEGORY 15 – TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 16 – TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Worsham – Dierks Bentley

CATEGORY 17 – TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Andy Barron – Chris Stapleton

CATEGORY 18 – TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 19 – VENUE OF THE YEAR

Ryman Auditorium– Nashville, TN

CATEGORY 20 – UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

Robin Majors – Kenny Chesney