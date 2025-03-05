Mötley Crüe Postpones Las Vegas Residency While Vince Neil Undergoes A Medical Procedure

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Mötley Crüe’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28 – April 19, 2025, is moving to September 2025 after vocalist Vince Neil was advised by his doctors to undergo an unspecified medical procedure.

Neil addressed fans in a statement shared on the band’s official webpage, saying he was sorry to disappoint those looking forward to the shows. “My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome show you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know.”

Neil did not share additional details about the nature of his health challenges.

Bandmates Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 released a joint statement, asking fans to join them in wishing Neil a speedy recovery. “We are looking forward to him getting well again and taking over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime.”

Tickets for the postponed shows will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, a band representative confirmed.