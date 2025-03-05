Myra Hemara And Matt Kidd Named Co-Managing Directors At UMG Australia & New Zealand, Adam Holt To Retire

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Australia & New Zealand announced that Managing Director and Chairman Adam Holt will retire on April 30, 2025, after 24 years leading the company and 34 years with Universal Music Group and its predecessor, PolyGram.

He will be succeeded by Myra Hemara and Matt Kidd, who have been promoted to Co-Managing Directors, effective May 1, 2025, reporting directly to Universal Music Australia & New Zealand President and CEO, Sean Warner.

“Adam’s commitment to our company, our artists, our people, and the greater New Zealand music industry has been nothing short of exemplary. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently fostered a positive culture at both UMNZ and UMA, earning immense respect from employees and artists alike. Adam is a passionate music man, a caring mentor, and a consummate professional who led from the front, forging lifelong friendships across UMG, the artist community, and with our partners worldwide,” Warner said.

“Leading Universal Music New Zealand has been the experience of my life. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved and the challenges we’ve navigated over the years, but it’s time for both me and the company to start the next chapter. A huge thank you to Sir Lucian Grainge and Sean for trusting me with UMNZ for so long, and to the entire Universal Music team across New Zealand and Australia—you are an amazing group of people, and I will miss you immensely. Most importantly, thank you to all the artists I have had the honor to serve. I remain in complete awe of you all,” Holt added.

Myra Hemara joined UMNZ in 2006, helping establish the company’s digital department and strategy. After leading UMNZ through the evolving digital landscape, she was appointed General Manager in 2017, taking on additional responsibilities for international artist marketing and audience development.

Matt Kidd has been with UMNZ for 12 years, starting his label career in promotions and public relations before moving into leadership roles within domestic repertoire and business development. Since 2017, his focus as General Manager has been on exporting New Zealand talent globally.