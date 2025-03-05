Ticketmaster Named The Official Ticketing Service Provider For The Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 And Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful partnership with the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, which has generated record ticket sales ahead of the tournament’s kickoff this August, Ticketmaster has signed a broader partnership with World Rugby.

The deal will see Ticketmaster provide white-label ticketing technology and tools as the Official Ticketing Service Provider for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, both to be hosted in Australia.

“With men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups at the centerpiece of a golden decade of rugby in Australia and a gateway to a new era of rugby, the extension of our collaboration with Ticketmaster is a natural progression and reflects our ambition to break records in Australia.”

Gavin Taylor, Managing Director of Ticketmaster Australia, said:

“We are proud to be partnering with World Rugby to deliver one of the biggest sports tournaments in the world. As a leader in ticketing world-class sporting events, the teams at Ticketmaster look forward to delivering a seamless experience for rugby fans across the globe who will make their way to Australia for the Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup events.”

Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 will be the first Rugby World Cup to feature a new format of 24 teams and a last round of 16. Competing across 52 matches, the world’s leading rugby teams will play in seven host cities between October 1 and November 13, 2027.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 will take place in Australia for the first time and aims to build on the momentum of the tournament’s 2025 edition in England.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin stated: