Dan Seals Posthumously Inducted Into Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall Of Fame

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association proudly celebrated the 2025 Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in a spectacular evening at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on Saturday, February 22. The event honored four legendary songwriters—the late Dan Seals, Charlie Robison, David Lee, and Leslie Satcher —who have each contributed profoundly to Texas’s rich musical legacy.

The night was especially poignant as friends, family, and fans gathered to pay tribute to Seals, whose remarkable career spanned both pop and country music. Seals, a Texas native, first gained recognition as one-half of the pop duo England Dan & John Ford Coley before transitioning into country music, where he amassed eleven No. 1 Billboard country hits. Introduced by Seals’ beloved friend and co-writer, Bob McDill, iconic songs “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) and “They Rage On” were performed by Larry Gatlin and Jon Randall in his honor, highlighting the timeless quality of his songwriting and vocal artistry.

“Dan had a way of making every song feel deeply personal, and his music continues to resonate with so many people,” said Tony Gottlieb, Seals’ longtime personal manager and close friend. “Tonight was a testament to his incredible legacy and the love that still surrounds his work.”