Hangout FM Announces Benefit To Support MusiCares LA Fire Relief Fund

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Hangout FM by Turntable Labs, Inc., a virtual listening community that connects users through music discovery and curation, is hosting a Fire Benefit Hang today, March 6, at 4 pm Eastern / 1 pm Pacific. The event will raise funds for MusiCares’ disaster relief fund, which provides critical financial assistance and resources to musicians, music professionals, and communities impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Donations can be made via this official MusiCares link.

The Fire Benefit Hang will feature four artists spinning their favorite tracks, sharing exclusive music, and chatting with fans on Hangout FM. The artists participating are: Lexi Cline, an emerging singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt indie-pop sound; Nana, a rapper and lyricist whose music blends storytelling with West Coast influences; Andi, a rising alternative-pop artist making waves with her distinctive vocals and intimate songwriting; and Casey Veggies, a hip-hop artist and former Odd Future member.

All four artists distribute their music through Too Lost, an independent music company and Merlin partner that empowers independent artists with global distribution and licensing opportunities. Merlin, which represents leading independent labels worldwide, provides Hangout FM with access to a vast catalog alongside its partnerships with Sony Music, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group, totaling over 100 million licensed songs.

Since its recent launch, Hangout FM has surpassed 1.1 million registered users, becoming one of the fastest-growing new music platforms. The platform’s human-first approach to social listening offers a refreshing alternative to AI-driven music recommendations.

This fundraising event is the latest in a series of artist-driven “Hangs” on Hangout FM, following past events featuring Sofi Tukker, Cage The Elephant, Girl In Red, UMI, Greta Van Fleet, and more. Hangout FM has quickly become a go-to platform for artists looking to engage directly with their audiences, host exclusive listening parties, debut new music, and amplify charitable initiatives.