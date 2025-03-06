Pop 2000 Tour Returns With Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, BBMAK, LFO And More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Following a highly acclaimed run last year, the Pop 2000 Tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, will return in 2025 with a 28-date trek across the U.S. and Canada starting this month. The lineup features platinum-selling pop stars O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, LFO, and One Tree Hill alum Tyler Hilton, who will bring you their iconic songs, transporting you right back to the early 2000s.

The tour will kick off March 28 at Orlando’s SeaWorld and run throughout the spring and summer, making stops in cities such as Atlantic City, Toronto, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and more. A complete list of tour dates is provided below.

Universal Attractions Agency’s (UAA) head of Rock & Pop, Matt Rafal, spoke about the upcoming tour’s excitement: “We’re heading into our seventh year of Pop 2000, and this year is shaping up to be our best one yet. The demand for Pop2K nostalgia increases each year, and these artists always deliver a great show. For many fans, it’s become an annual tradition!”

UAA represents the Pop 2000 Tour.

2025 Pop 2000 Tour Dates

3/28 – Orlando, FL – SeaWorld

3/30 – Brookhaven, GA – Cherry Blossom Fest

4/12 – Temecula CA – Pechanga Resort Casino

5/22 – Tulsa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

5/23 – Roland, OK – Cherokee Casino

6/19 – Hampton Beach, NH – Bernie’s Beach Bar

6/20 – Englewood, NJ – BergenPAC

6/21 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus

6/22 – East Greenwich RI – Greenwich Odeum

6/27 – Atlantic City, NJ – TBA

6/28 – Waterloo, NY – TBA

6/29 – Toronto, ON – Casino Rama

7/4 – Albany, NY – New York State’s 4th of July Celebration

7/5 – Delray Beach, FL – The Pavillion at Old School Square

7/10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

7/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s

7/12 – Middletown, PA – Vineyard at Hershey

7/13 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

7/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

7/18 – Wyandotte, MI – District 142

7/19 – St Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

7/20 – Paw Paw, MI – Warner Vineyards

7/26 – Elizabeth, IN – TBA

8/29 – Kansas City, MO – TBA

8/30 – Grand Isle, NE – TBA

9/27 – Destin, FL – LadyGang Festival

10/4 – Vista, CA – TBA

11/21 – Ocean City, MD – Roland E. Powell Convention Center

Artist lineups may vary by city. Visit https://pop2000tour.com or check local listings for more information.