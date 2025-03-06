Sixthman And Vibee Announce ‘Boots On The Water’ Cruise

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for over two decades, and Vibee, the Live Nation-founded music-led destination experience company, have announced the second sailing of Boots on the Water. The five-day honky tonk adventure on the high seas is set for February 13-18, 2026 from Tampa, FL to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

First-round presale Signups are available through March 9 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Presale Signups will conclude March 12 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin March 14 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at www.bootsonthewatercruise.com. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before June 13.

Boots on the Water will once again present live performances and more from the biggest country stars of the 1990s and 2000s, accompanied by a wide range of immersive activities alongside top artists. The 2026 lineup includes Clint Black, Terri Clark, Diamond Rio, Chris Cagle, David Lee Murphy, Deana Carter, Sarah Gayle Meech, Boot Scoot USA, and Shut Up & Dance.

This year’s inaugural Boots on the Water voyage proved a rhinestone-studded success, with 10 superstar artists and 11 top country songwriters performing for nearly 2,000 guests. The all-star schedule of events started with a Pool Deck sailaway show from Jo Dee Messina en route to port stops in Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. Further highlights included unforgettable live performances by Big & Rich Feat. Gretchen Wilson, Craig Morgan, Lonestar, Pam Tillis, and Montgomery Gentry Feat. Eddie Montgomery, an “Acoustic Morning” set with Little Texas’ Dwanye O’Brien, and a special tribute celebrating the late Toby Keith with Suzie Boggus, Little Texas, Sarah Gayle Meech, and Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights.

In addition to the non-stop music, Boots on the Water featured once-in-a-lifetime activities including a belly flop competition hosted by Jo Dee Messina, an in-depth conversation about life on the road between Craig Morgan and legendary radio and TV host Lorianne Crook, a whiskey tasting with Eddie Montgomery, live band karaoke with Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights, plus a Big Game Watch Party, late night Silent Disco with Shut Up & Dance, Boot Scoot USA – A Classic Country DJ Party, a Songwriters Workshop presented by Nashville’s The Listening Room, line dancing classes, panels with country music executives, and an array of other memorable moments.

LINEUP:

Clint Black

Terri Clark

Diamond Rio

Chris Cagle

David Lee Murphy

Deana Carter

Sarah Gayle Meech

The Listening Room Presents Songwriters Sessions

Boot Scoot USA

Shut Up & Dance

Full Throttle Yoga

Liberty Tattoo

+ More To Be Announced