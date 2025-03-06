The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer Howard Benson

Producer Howard Benson has worked with acts as varied as the All-American Rejects and Kelly Clarkson. You know his hit with Hoobastank, “The Reason,” as well as P.O.D.’s “Payable on Death” and multiple records with Three Days Grace. This is his story, how he made it and how he produces records.

