MANÁ Announces North American Vivir Sin Aire Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Mexican rock legends, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominated MANÁ, announced plans to return to head north this fall for a major North American tour, with shows scheduled for the U.S. and Canada.

MANÁ’s “Vivir Sin Aire Tour” kicks off at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on September 6th and is scheduled to conclude with two performances at the SAP Center in San Jose. Notable highlights include the MANÁ’s first-ever performances in Nashville, St. Louis, Baltimore, Montreal, and Detroit, along with multiple shows in Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, San Jose, and Miami.

The tour also includes a 4-night stand at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, which, when complete, will set the record for the for most arena shows performed in Los Angeles history with a total of 44 concerts (previously held by Bruce Springsteen at 42 concerts).

The “Vivir Sin Aire Tour” is sponsored by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, where MANÁ has a history of performing private shows in recent years.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will help establish the MANÁ “Latinas Luchonas” program in honor of Rosario Sierra, the late mother of vocalist Fher Olvera, who helped to inspire the band.

MANÁ – VIVIR SIN AIRE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 5 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Sep 6 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Sep 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 19 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Oct 3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Oct 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Oct 11 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Nov 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Nov 8 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Nov 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Dec 5 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Dec 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center