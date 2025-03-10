MANÁ Announces North American Vivir Sin Aire Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Mexican rock legends, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominated MANÁ, announced plans to return to head north this fall for a major North American tour, with shows scheduled for the U.S. and Canada.
MANÁ’s “Vivir Sin Aire Tour” kicks off at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on September 6th and is scheduled to conclude with two performances at the SAP Center in San Jose. Notable highlights include the MANÁ’s first-ever performances in Nashville, St. Louis, Baltimore, Montreal, and Detroit, along with multiple shows in Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, San Jose, and Miami.
The tour also includes a 4-night stand at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, which, when complete, will set the record for the for most arena shows performed in Los Angeles history with a total of 44 concerts (previously held by Bruce Springsteen at 42 concerts).
The “Vivir Sin Aire Tour” is sponsored by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, where MANÁ has a history of performing private shows in recent years.
A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will help establish the MANÁ “Latinas Luchonas” program in honor of Rosario Sierra, the late mother of vocalist Fher Olvera, who helped to inspire the band.
MANÁ – VIVIR SIN AIRE 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 5 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sat Sep 6 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Thu Sep 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 19 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sat Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Oct 3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Oct 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Oct 11 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Nov 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Nov 2 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Sat Nov 8 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Nov 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Dec 5 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sat Dec 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center