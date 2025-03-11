AEG Global Partnerships Mints 7 New VPs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents has announced a series of promotions within its Global Partnerships division, elevating several team members to Vice President roles.

Andrew Bersch has been appointed Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration, where he will oversee financial strategy, operations, resource allocation, fiscal planning, revenue reporting, and the overall growth of the Global Partnerships team.

Holli Branam, Bret Heiman, and Alex McArthur have been promoted from Vice Presidents of Sales to Senior Vice Presidents of Sales. They will lead a national team focused on sponsorship revenue and brand partnerships across AEG’s portfolio of festivals and venues, including Coachella Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, Forest Hills Stadium, and Mission Ballroom.

In the Partner Success division, Samantha Fernandez has been named Senior Vice President, Partner Success, Festivals, and Brianne Grimley has been appointed Senior Vice President, Partner Success, Venues and Livestreams. Fernandez will oversee a team managing over 350 brand partnerships across more than 15 music festivals annually, while Grimley will lead fulfillment efforts for strategic partnerships within AEG’s North American Venue network and livestream partnerships.

Eric Kohler has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Partnership Success, National Accounts, where he will oversee AEG’s global American Express partnership, spanning multiple venues, festivals, and concert tours.

The promotions reflect AEG Presents’ ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team and expanding its global sponsorship initiatives.

“I am thrilled to announce the promotions of this group of industry leading individuals,” commented Klein. “They have each been instrumental in helping grow and innovate with our family of global partners and music assets. With this leadership foundation, we are poised for incredible things over the next 10 years and beyond,” said Andrew Klein, President of Global Partnerships at AEG Presents.