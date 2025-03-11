Grace Potter To Team Up With The Vermont Symphony Orchestra For A Concert Series

BURLINGTON, VT (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Grace Potter has announced plans for a concert series in her home state, backed by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO).

The collaboration will see Potter, a Vermont native, reimagining her own work with full orchestral backing for a series of live performances across the state.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Grace Potter, a true Vermont rock legend,” said Elise Brunelle, VSO Executive Director. “This collaboration represents a bold new direction for the VSO, blending classical and contemporary styles to create an unforgettable musical experience.”

Matt LaRocca, VSO artistic advisor, concert conductor, and arranger of Potter’s music for this performance, commented, “The Vermont Symphony and Grace Potter are a match made in heaven—her style and sound are perfect for an orchestral collaboration. Combining her music and her band with the lush strings, sweeping horns, and soaring winds of a full orchestra makes for something very, very special.”

Scheduled performances include March 21 at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland and March 22 at The Flynn in Burlington.

The Rutland concert is co-presented with The Paramount Theatre. Eric Mallette, Executive Director of The Paramount, stated, “The Paramount has a long, storied history of celebrating Vermont artists on our historic stage. This unique opportunity continues that tradition and will undoubtedly showcase the beauty—both acoustically and visually—that Paramount audiences have delighted in for nearly twenty-five years. Rutland, (Ohh, la la!).”