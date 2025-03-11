Lee Abrams From 2005: Young Listeners–How To Attract Them…Or Is It Even Possible?

Editors Note: FROM THE EARLY XM FILES, Circa 2005.

The audience for NPR shows hit a new high in the Fall book. That was a recent headline. The cume of 26.5 million is up 2% from the previous Fall (2005) and up 4% from last Spring. National Public Radio says listeners ship to its member stations – which buy programming from NPR and other sources, and also produce their own – rose to 30.9 million. NPR can’t help noting that “commercial news/talk radio has dropped 7% over the past three years.” And Morning Edition was just ranked as the nations #1 morning show. To me this is a continuing symbol of the upper demographics trend away from traditional radio and its “junk culture” approach. I think NPR could be infinitely better without sacrificing its integrity and purpose, BUT they are at least an oasis from most of what is offered currently in “commercial” radio. Then there’s the young end. FM’s creative and ponderous ad load problem is happening from both ends of the age spectrum.

Speaking of the younger end, I’ve been talking to as many young people as possible because not being remotely part of that generation I need to get into it to at least have SOME clue. The problem in talking to radio people about it is they are usually equally clueless and the big reports from the research companies that attempt are completely useless. Here are some bullets from meeting with the young as it relates to satellite radio primarily. The people I talked to had some amazing points as well as volumes of mis perceptions about XM and Satellite Radio. I strongly believe that these people would generally love satellite radio, IF they were exposed to it. THAT’S the problem. I believe there is a remarkable, but challenging opportunity to penetrate this segment. Keep in mind that this is more of a psychographic thing than a demographic one in that while there are 18-24’s, the people I talked to are clearly more music/media sophisticated than a 20 year old waitress at Denny’s that loves the latest Janet Jackson or Toby Keith single. No problem…just reality. On the other hand we need to be realistic that while we may remember when radio was the revered soundtrack of America, today’s younger person has NEVER heard a great radio station and the idea of broadcast radio being cool is unthinkable because of their condition and exposure to FM at its worst in the last 15 years. You know it’s not inconceivable on the idea that we might best serve ourselves by focusing and REALLY serving 40+ since they are more of the “natural” radio audience and the younger you get the more the concept of broadcast radio is an archaic one, but with that said here are some findings—highly condensed and not necessarily the end all—but certainly thought starters:

*Fear of Installing: “Our generation doesn’t install things…we’re used to convenience”. Big push back when they perceive something needs to be installed. Too complicated. They want easy. Click, punch and satisfied. There is a complicated installation perception….that it’s a hassle to set up sat radio. Words like “kit” and ‘install’ are scary. In reality, XM is easy…but there IS this fear…

*Wi-Fi: Why get XM when I can get anything on the Internet for free…and it’s all coming to cars soon perception. (Well maybe—Personally I see a MAJOR trend toward NOTHING being free in this space), AND while this will be another piece of the media pie, at the end of the day best content wins.

* The “cool” cycle seems pretty short with this group. Once something reaches mass acceptance…it’s not cool. Even My Space is headed that direction. Sometimes we align with tech partners AFTER they have culturally peaked…hard to keep track because new media cycles through cool faster than you can keep track.

*Starbucks is what Mc Donald’s was to my generation. It’s everywhere and used heavily, but there was low awareness of any XM tie in.

*”My parents love XM”—They prefer something that is “theirs”. Their parents have NO idea what YouTube or Pandora is so they are attracted to that.

*They think celebrities are amusing but stupid. Again their parents are possibly impressed, but they are not. In showing our channel line-up they were very:

…there’s no doubting the value of an Oprah or Baseball—but didn’t see a lot of traction with the celeb thing on this “lower demographic”.

*They want experimental and underground, using KCRW and Indie 103.5 as examples to those I talked to in LA. Funny—that they may not actually listen to those stations, but the “idea” of those stations is attractive. The biggest attraction to XM, was the fact we offered Blues, Jazz, Indie, etc….THAT was attractive, but not really understood. There’s still this “Satellite is celebrities and lots of regular radio channels” image.

*They reject mainstream. “We are the ones that will change the mainstream” This of course is what EVERY generation of college students thinks. Personally we need to tap into this timeless “anti mainstream/establishment” vibe that EVERY college generation has. It’s tricky since we ARE mainstream…but need to highlight our “NON mainstream side” to reach these people….and actually deliver.

*Cost perceptions. Too expensive. (it’s not)

*Availability of portable units. No idea “how it works”. Confused. Generally perceived as complicated to set up and bulky. (Ah—it’s just a “radio”)….I call it “Device paranoia”. Radios are easy,

*INTERNET. Unawareness that XM is available online. As we assume, Internet is cool…”radio” is not. Reason primarily is again, that a college student has “never” experienced a great radio station as someone over 30 has. They were introduced to radio during the creative doldrums of the 90’s and tend to perceive it satellite, as corporate radio…just more channels. They don’t seem to “get” that radio CAN be cool and it’s all not like FM.

*Lack of eclectic choices. Not programming for “them”–more of the same, nothing experimental.

*Pop/Hit radio as it is today does NOT have traction. Hits are great but the mindless presentation based on 1980’s thinking helps us nail the coffin in this demographic. WE NEED TO DELIVER what we promise…they can see right through channels we have that are “marketed” as cutting edge but are ….not. Or a presentation of “the hits” that is aimed at a 9 year old with fake groovy cool as they expect to hear.

*Something that is more for their parents. They are all about YouTube and exotic internet destinations, but their parents are more into the “radio” thing.

Most importantly for us is to get back to street level thinking. Attacking this audience or NOT attacking this audience cannot be dealt with denial, an overly corporate perspective or looking at the very sick mainstream media as a guidepost.

Interesting stuff. A lot of mis-perceptions and challenges that require street thinking. “Getting it”. Throwing out the denial.

Then again—GETTING the younger demos to accept that radio CAN be good–is the real challenge…and delivering on that.

Pete Seeger Artist confidential was incredible. Not in the commercial league of most of our artists but covering all bases of the musical spectrum is important . He’s 88 years old. Engaged the packed house with incredible stories and even wrote a song on the spot and had the audience engaged in a sing-a-long.