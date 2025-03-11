Stephen Schwartz To Receive The Songwriters Hall of Fame Johnny Mercer Award For 2025

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has announced that veteran songwriter Stephen Schwartz will receive the 2025 Johnny Mercer Award.

The Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognizes a SHOF-inducted songwriter or songwriting team whose body of work has had a significant and lasting impact on the industry.

Schwartz will be presented with the honor during the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, scheduled for Thursday, June 12, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009, Schwartz is best known for his contributions to Broadway, having written the music for productions such as Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working, Rags, Children of Eden, and the upcoming The Queen of Versailles, which opens on Broadway this fall.

His film work includes contributions to the movie version of Wicked: Part One, along with co-writing for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted, as well as songs for DreamWorks’ first animated feature, The Prince of Egypt, among others.

“With every lyric and melody, Stephen invites us on an unforgettable journey. From his iconic list of award-winning musicals, including Godspell, Wicked, and Pippin, Stephen continually proves that he is the only person who can turn a simple story into a Broadway musical masterpiece, one catchy chorus at a time! We are delighted to see him receive the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which is not just a recognition of his extraordinary talent; it’s a celebration of a legacy that continues to inspire hearts and minds,” said SHOF Chair Nile Rodgers.