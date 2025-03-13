The Gatlin Brothers Launch Their 70th Anniversary Tour

ABILENE, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country legends The Gatlin Brothers officially kicked off their 70th Anniversary Tour with a hometown show in Abilene, TX on March 8th.

The tour is on track to make stops across the U.S. this year, with scheduled performances in Myrtle Beach, SC; Rocky Mount, VA; Marietta, OH; Beaumont, TX; Santa Fe, NM; Arlington, TX; Branson, MO and many more.

Comprised of Larry, Steve & Rudy Gatlin, the Gatlin Brothers won a GRAMMY® for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached #1 with multuple songs. The group has been nominated on five seperate occasions the ACM Vocal Group, and have won three ACM Awards, including Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin.

The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

“For the last 70 years, I have been greatly blessed and highly favored to make music with my two best friends, Steve and Rudy,” he explains. “It’s been a great run and it ain’t over, boys. Let’s keep doing this until just before we start stinkin’ up the joint and not one minute longer. See y’all at sound check. Love, Larry Wayne,” stated Larry Gatlin.