4 Non Blondes Sign With Wasserman Ahead Of Their Reunion At Bottlerock In May

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After announcing plans to reunite for their first show in more than 15 years at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa in May, ’90s rock band 4 Non Blondes has signed with Wasserman Music for worldwide representation.

The group, which was founded by Linda Perry in San Francisco in 1989, went on to chart success with hits such as “What’s Up?” before parting ways after their second album in 1994.

At Wasserman Music, they will be represented by a troika of agents that includes Duffy McSwiggin, Marty Diamond, and Clementine Bunel.

Additionally, Linda Perry has signed with the agency as a solo artist for exclusive worldwide bookings.