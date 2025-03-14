NITO President Wayne Forte To Auction Off A Private Lunch Meeting To Raise Funds For The Organization

(CelebrityAccess) — Wayne Forte, the renowned booking agent and talent executive, has announced plans to auction a private lunch meeting to raise funds for the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO).

The opportunity, available via Charity Buzz through March 18, 2025, offers bidders a rare chance to engage with one of the most respected figures in the live music industry.

With a career spanning decades, Forte has played a key role in shaping the careers of David Bowie, Phil Collins, The Cure, The Clash, Radiohead, and Depeche Mode, among others. He has also built a strong reputation for artist development, contributing to the success of Hall & Oates, Joe Jackson, Tom Petty, and Derek Trucks.

Forte’s career began with booking student concerts at North Carolina State University before rising to become the New York Music Department Head at William Morris Agency (WME) at just 29 years old. He later co-founded International Talent Group (ITG) before establishing Entourage Talent Associates, a boutique agency and consulting firm representing Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Satriani, Steve Hackett, Joan Armatrading, and others.

Currently serving as President of NITO, Forte leads the trade organization, which was founded in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to support independent talent agencies.

Interested bidders can participate in the auction via Charity Buzz until March 18, 2025.