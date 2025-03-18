David Kramer To Succeed Jeremy Zimmer As CEO At UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebritAccess) — United Talent Agency (UTA) announced that David Kramer has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1.

In his new role as CEO, Mr. Kramer will oversee the company’s operations and strategic planning, succeeding longtime CEO Jeremy Zimmer, who announced plans to step down after more than a decade in the position.

Mr. Kramer most recently served as President of UTA since 2022 but began his career in the industry in UTA’s mailroom before joining the agency’s motion picture department. During his tenure, he helped guide the agency’s day-to-day operations, overseeing the filmed entertainment group, which includes motion picture literary, television literary, talent, production arts, and independent film, as well as the comedy touring and publishing divisions.

“We are thrilled to announce David as UTA’s next CEO. He is stepping into this role at an exciting time of growth, with UTA at the center of some of the most pivotal cultural moments across media, sports, and entertainment. We are confident that his leadership and client-centric approach will position the company for continued success,” said Paul Wachter, Chairman of UTA’s Board of Directors. “I’ve known Jeremy and UTA for almost 30 years and have been impressed with Jeremy’s entrepreneurial nature and vision. It’s been remarkable how much the company has grown and succeeded over that period. Jeremy’s years of dedicated service have left a strong and dynamic foundation for the company’s future.”

Though Mr. Zimmer is stepping away from the CEO role, he will support the succession process as Executive Chairman through the end of 2025 and will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors. Paul Wachter will remain Chairman of the Board.

“These 35 years at UTA have been so incredibly rewarding,” said Zimmer. “While transition is never easy, this particular moment feels very right. David has been my chosen successor for many years, and I’m certain that he will continue to uphold our great culture, support our amazing colleagues, and honor the privilege of serving our clients.”

“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of this incredible company and to work with our talented team of agents and executives who, unlike any other, prioritize clients above all else and share a commitment to delivering tailored, impactful opportunities,” said Kramer. “Thanks to Jeremy’s vision and leadership, UTA has not only grown but evolved into a more diversified, dynamic company, expanding into new areas while strengthening our core business. Our complementary businesses are positioned to take advantage of an ever-changing environment, and I look forward to building on our momentum to advance the UTA platform.”