Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, And Sabrina Carpenter Lead The Lineup For Lolla 2025

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — C3 Presents announced the lineup for the 2025 edition of Lollapalooza, featuring headliners such as Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Luke Combs, TWICE, A$AP Rocky and Korn.

The festival is set to make its return to Chicago with four full days of music with more than 170 artists scheduled to perform across on eight stages at its traditional home of Grant Park.

Other artists announced for 2025 include Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Dom Dolla, Djo, The Marías, Martin Garrix, Cage The Elephant, Clairo, and more.

Additionally, Lollapalooza in 2025 has partnered with the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras (CYSO), for a range of activities that saw students help to unveil this year’s lineup with contemporary and classical music performances of songs by artists such as Dom Dolla and Olivia Rodrigo that were shared on social media. The CYSO is also scheduled to perform at the festival this year.

Lollapalooza 2025 is sponsored by T-Mobile, Bud Light, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, PayPal, Venmo, Hulu, Toyota, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, BMI and Lifeway Kefir.

4 day tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10, while 1-Day and 2-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date.