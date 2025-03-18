Respected Label Exec Joe McFadden Dead At 77

CHATSWORTH, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Joe McFadden, a respected music industry executive, passed away on March 11, 2025, in Chatsworth, CA,. He was 77.

According to a publicist, McFadden died after a long illness but additional details about a cause of death were not provided.

A veteran of the label and music promotions world, McFadden dedicated his life to shaping the careers of some of the world’s most influential artists.

McFadden earned a degree in Business Administration and Management from Fresno State University, and went on to work alongside his father, Jack McFadden, in Bakersfield, CA, managing legendary artists such as Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

In 1975, McFadden joined EMI Music, where he spent 32 years, including a decade at Capitol Records from 1997 to 2007. During his tenure, he worked with an impressive roster of artists, including Paul McCartney, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Seger, Megadeth, Duran Duran, Beastie Boys, Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, and Iron Maiden. He also contributed to campaigns for The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and The Beach Boys.

After leaving Capitol Records, McFadden launched his own independent business, The Hammer LLC, where he collaborated with Punch Andrews and Mike Boila of Hideout Records, consulting on sales and marketing for Bob Seger. He later worked with Coldplay on their Viva La Vida album and world tour, leading global sales, marketing, and promotional efforts.

In 2008, McFadden joined Better Noise Music, where he played a pivotal leadership role in expanding the company. As Chief Commercial Officer, he worked closely with founder Allen Kovac for over 30 years in various capacities. His efforts contributed to the success of artists such as Five Finger Death Punch, Mötley Crüe, Papa Roach, and The Hu, as well as albums like Buckcherry’s double-platinum 15 and Mötley Crüe’s Saints of Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen McFadden; his sister, Lana Waltman; his children, Jonathan McFadden, Jeffrey McFadden, Sara Torello Hart, and David Torello; and four grandchildren, Jeffrey McFadden Jr., Maci McFadden Stanford, Vivian Hart, and Elijah Hart.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 1:15 p.m. at the Church of the Recession at Forest Lawn in Glendale, CA. The service will be live-streamed. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

Better Noise Music founder Allen Kovac shared a tribute to his colleague:

Joe McFadden was more than just a colleague; he was a dear friend and an invaluable partner in our journey together since we first met in 1987.

I still vividly recall that day in the bleachers of a gym in Philadelphia. I was a relatively unknown manager on the rise, working with Richard Marx, while Joe was with CEMA Distribution, quietly making his mark. As we listened to Richard perform, something remarkable happened. Joe, who initially struck me as understated, became animated and vocal, pointing at Richard and proclaiming, “That kid is going to be a star.” From that moment on, a bond was forged between us—two believers in the power of music and vision.

Joe admired my clarity in marketing, but what I valued most was his unwavering honesty and practical thinking. Together, we navigated the challenging waters of the music industry, working on projects like Richard and Duran Duran. At times when many doubted, Joe stood firmly by my side as a label executive, always ready to open doors and create opportunities for us to succeed.

When I took the leap to start my own record company, one of my first hires was, without question, Joe. He was not just an employee; he was the foundation upon which we built our dreams. At our retreats, where new ideas were often met with skepticism, Joe would be the voice of reason, encouraging everyone to listen to my vision and reminding them that I saw possibilities they might have missed. His confidence in me gave me strength, and I will forever be grateful for that.

Every morning at our retreats, Joe would be the first to rise and greet the day. He would come down to breakfast with a smile, often sharing his fondness for the wonderful pillows in my master guest bedroom. He always got that room because of the deep respect I had for him, just as I cherished ending each night with my best scotch, a tradition we shared and enjoyed together.

Joe’s spirit, enthusiasm, and unwavering support have left an indelible mark on all of us. He was a true champion for those he believed in, and today, as we remember him, let us carry forward his legacy of belief, honesty, and camaraderie in our own lives and work.

Joe, thank you for being my partner, my friend, and a guiding light in our industry. You will be profoundly missed, but your influence will live on through each of us. Rest in peace.