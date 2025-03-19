Label Co-Founder Ewout Swart To Step Down At Spinnin’ Records

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) — Prominent dance label, publishing, and artist management company Spinnin’ Records announced a reconfiguration of its leadership team, which will see longtime Co-President Ewout Swart step down from his role.

Swart joined the company in 2009 as a royalties manager before working his way up to Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and then Co-President in 2023.

News of Swart’s departure follows the exit of Roger De Graaf, who stepped down as Co-President in November 2024 after 25 years with the company he co-founded.

WMG announced that Niels Walboomers, WMG’s President of Recorded Music and Publishing in Benelux, will take on an expanded role that includes oversight of Spinnin’ Records.

Spinnin’ Records will continue to operate independently of WMG Benelux, and Walboomers will collaborate with Jorn Heringa to oversee the label’s A&R functions.

“With new leadership, we’re helping Spinnin’ Records write an exciting new chapter for its artists and better connect the label to Benelux’s recorded music and publishing businesses. Niels has gone from strength to strength since joining WMG, and with his recent work with Spinnin’ Records, it was an easy decision to expand his role. He’s connected with the very best dance talent and, in the last year, made two big new signings at WCM in superstar DJs CYRIL and Mau P. I also want to thank Ewout for everything he’s done for the label over many years, and I wish him all the best for the future,” stated Simon Robson, President of EMEA Recorded Music, WMG.

“I want to thank Ewout, as he and the label’s co-founders, Roger and Eelko, worked incredibly hard to get it to where it is today, alongside the brilliant Jorn Heringa and Bart Cools, who has been involved with the label since it was acquired. Spinnin’ boasts an incredibly talented team with a globally acclaimed roster, so I’m excited to see how we can take the label to the next level,” added Niels Walboomers, President of Records and Publishing, Benelux, WMG.